Strategic plan of defense is to liberate entire Ukraine’s territory - Defense Ministry

"According to the strategic plan of the defense of Ukraine, we aim to liberate the entire territory of our state, and sooner or later broad counter-offensive actions must occur. At the same time, it will depend on the general situation that has now developed in the east and south of our state. I'm not ready to talk about when it will happen. But, of course, we will liberate our lands from the Russian occupiers," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Wednesday.