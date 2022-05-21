Biden signs $40 bln bill for Ukraine – White House

On Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a bill approved by the Congress to appropriate $40 billion for Ukraine, the White House press service has reported.

"On Saturday, May 21, 2022, the President signed into law H.R. 7691, the "Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022," the press service said in a statement posted on the White House's official website.

"Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022" provides supplemental emergency appropriations for fiscal year 2022 to Federal agencies to respond to the situation in, and for assistance to, Ukraine.