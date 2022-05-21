Facts

14:07 21.05.2022

Biden signs $40 bln bill for Ukraine – White House

1 min read
Biden signs $40 bln bill for Ukraine – White House

On Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a bill approved by the Congress to appropriate $40 billion for Ukraine, the White House press service has reported.

"On Saturday, May 21, 2022, the President signed into law H.R. 7691, the "Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022," the press service said in a statement posted on the White House's official website.

"Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022" provides supplemental emergency appropriations for fiscal year 2022 to Federal agencies to respond to the situation in, and for assistance to, Ukraine.

 

Tags: #biden
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:17 09.05.2022
Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

12:09 07.05.2022
Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

19:56 04.05.2022
USA is open to new sanctions against Russia – Biden

USA is open to new sanctions against Russia – Biden

18:36 28.04.2022
Biden asks Congress for $33 bln to help Ukraine, European countries – TV

Biden asks Congress for $33 bln to help Ukraine, European countries – TV

20:09 21.04.2022
Biden calls on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to let people get out from Mariupol

Biden calls on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to let people get out from Mariupol

18:36 21.04.2022
Biden: USA can supply Ukraine with weapons for long time

Biden: USA can supply Ukraine with weapons for long time

18:04 21.04.2022
Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

18:03 21.04.2022
Biden says he decided to allocate extra $500 mln in direct economic assistance to Ukraine

Biden says he decided to allocate extra $500 mln in direct economic assistance to Ukraine

15:39 15.04.2022
Psaki does not confirm trip of US President Biden to Kyiv

Psaki does not confirm trip of US President Biden to Kyiv

09:18 15.04.2022
Biden ready to visit Ukraine - White House

Biden ready to visit Ukraine - White House

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU analysis shows that missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station was from occupied part of Donbas – spokesman

PM of Portugal arrives in Ukraine, visits Irpin

Some 232 children killed, more than 430 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky to consider returning to line on Feb 23, 2022 as victory

Zelensky: Ukraine saw Russia preparing for invasion, but 'scale and arrogance' were unexpected

LATEST

SBU analysis shows that missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station was from occupied part of Donbas – spokesman

Olena Zelenska: I am waiting for family to unite like all families in Ukraine

Russian military responsible for sexual violence in Ukraine must be held accountable – Borrell

PM of Portugal arrives in Ukraine, visits Irpin

Rescuers in Enerhodar deserve support from all of us – Zelensky

Zelensky: We are working to ensure that Russia compensates for everything it destroyed in Ukraine

Ukraine applied to join NATO in 2008, application not withdrawn, final decision on country's entry should now be made by NATO members – Stefanishyna

Some 232 children killed, more than 430 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Invaders launch missile attack on military infrastructure facility in Rivne region

Ukraine Contact Group to hold second meeting on May 23 – Pentagon

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD