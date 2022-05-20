Russian occupiers shell school in Severodonetsk, three people killed

On Friday, Russian invaders fired at a school in Severodonetsk (Luhansk region), where people were hiding, as a result of which three people were killed, head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"In the morning, orcs hit the Severodonetsk school, where people were hiding, from artillery. More than 200 people, many children. Three adults died on the spot," the report says.

It clarifies that at the moment the police of Luhansk region is trying to transport people to another shelter.

"Please, if you stay in the city, stay in shelters all the time," the head of the regional military administration said.