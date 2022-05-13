Facts

14:28 13.05.2022

Yermak, McFaul discuss further steps to strengthen sanctions against Russia

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Director of the Freeman-Spogli Institute for International Studies, former national security adviser to the President of the U.S. Ambassador Michael McFaul, heading the international working group on sanctions against Russia, held another online meeting, at which discussed further steps to increase sanctions pressure.

"The main attention was paid to the issue of the institution of sanctions against the leadership of the Russian Federation and Russian oligarchs close to power. This topic is reflected in the new work of the expert group," the presidential press service said.

Yermak and McFaul discussed the issue of Ukraine receiving international security guarantees, as well as preparations for a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Stanford University in late May.

