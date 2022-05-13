Facts

12:21 13.05.2022

SBU bans 13 foreign journalists, commissioned by Russia, from entering Ukraine

1 min read
SBU bans 13 foreign journalists, commissioned by Russia, from entering Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has identified 13 foreign journalists working for Russian propaganda since the beginning of the war and banned them from entering Ukraine for three years, the SBU said.

"Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine has unmasked 13 representatives of foreign media who were preparing ordered materials for Kremlin propagandists and publishing disinformation from the fronts," the SBU said in a message on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The message says that these journalists are banned from entering Ukraine for three years.

In addition, as the SBU said, more than a dozen botfarms with more than 100,000 fake accounts were neutralized, hundreds of Internet agents who acted in favor of the occupiers were exposed, more than 5,500 accounts were blocked.

"The exposure of an extensive network of agents of the Russian secret services, which was run from Crimea, was among the most recent special operations. It consisted of pseudo-journalists and so-called experts who received money from Russian handlers for their work. Now the chief editor, who coordinated the group's activities, is hiding in the temporarily occupied territory. The SBU investigators informed him of the suspicion in absentia," the SBU stressed.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Russians should understand they are not welcome in Italy

Zelensky interview with Rai 1: I don't think Putin will be able to save face, but Russians should save their state

Zelensky: I am ready to talk with Putin, but without his intermediaries, on terms of dialogue

Zelensky: Some European leaders believe it’s necessary to find opportunities for dialogue with Putin. We’ve been looking for them for many years

EU to issue additional EUR 500 mln military aid to Ukraine - Borrell

LATEST

European Council President supports increase in funding for military equipment for Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

Zelensky: Russians should understand they are not welcome in Italy

Zelensky interview with Rai 1: I don't think Putin will be able to save face, but Russians should save their state

Zelensky: I am ready to talk with Putin, but without his intermediaries, on terms of dialogue

Zelensky: Some European leaders believe it’s necessary to find opportunities for dialogue with Putin. We’ve been looking for them for many years

Russian occupiers shell 22 settlements of Donetsk region in day

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra to perform at number 12 in Eurovision 2022 final on May 14

EU to issue additional EUR 500 mln military aid to Ukraine - Borrell

Russia loses 26,900 military, 200 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

USA registers bill to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD