SBU bans 13 foreign journalists, commissioned by Russia, from entering Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has identified 13 foreign journalists working for Russian propaganda since the beginning of the war and banned them from entering Ukraine for three years, the SBU said.

"Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine has unmasked 13 representatives of foreign media who were preparing ordered materials for Kremlin propagandists and publishing disinformation from the fronts," the SBU said in a message on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The message says that these journalists are banned from entering Ukraine for three years.

In addition, as the SBU said, more than a dozen botfarms with more than 100,000 fake accounts were neutralized, hundreds of Internet agents who acted in favor of the occupiers were exposed, more than 5,500 accounts were blocked.

"The exposure of an extensive network of agents of the Russian secret services, which was run from Crimea, was among the most recent special operations. It consisted of pseudo-journalists and so-called experts who received money from Russian handlers for their work. Now the chief editor, who coordinated the group's activities, is hiding in the temporarily occupied territory. The SBU investigators informed him of the suspicion in absentia," the SBU stressed.