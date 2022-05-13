Facts

10:24 13.05.2022

Epicenter intends to restore destroyed trade centers in Chernihiv, Mariupol and Bucha

 The Epicenter group of companies intends to restore the Epicenter shopping centers in Chernihiv, Mariupol and Bucha, destroyed by Russian invaders, and the damaged facilities in Kyiv and Kharkiv, the group's press service reported.

"We will definitely rebuild all the destroyed shopping centers of the Epicenter chain, because we provide people with essential goods and services. We believe and work for victory," Halyna Hereha, the co-founder of Epicenter K LLC, is quoted in the message.

According to the group, the total area of the destroyed shopping centers is 59,100 square meters.

Despite the loss of the shopping center in Bucha, the company organized the delivery of the necessary goods to the city using mobile pickup centers for online orders.

"Since the launch, mobile pickup centers have traveled to Bucha and Irpin more than 30 times. In the near future, they plan to open stationary distribution centers in these cities," the report says.

The Epicenter and Nova Linia shopping centers continue to operate wherever possible without a threat to the lives of customers and employees.

Epicenter K LLC was established in 2003 and opened its first hypermarket in Kyiv in December of the same year. As of the end of 2021, the network includes 70 Epicenter shopping centers and nine Nova Linia hypermarkets in Ukraine.

According to the unified state register of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, the participants of Epicenter K LLC are Oleksandr Hereha (51.3%), Halyna Hereha (47.97%) and Tetiana Surzhik (0.73%).

Tags: #epicenter
