Facts

12:45 12.05.2022

Lithuania resides over 50,000 Ukrainians, third of them already employed – ambassador

Lithuania has resided more than 50,000 Ukrainians who were forced to leave the country due to Russia's war against Ukraine, a third of them have already been employed, Ukrainian Ambassador to Lithuania Petro Beshta has said.

"Lithuania received Ukrainian citizens, now temporarily displaced persons, in an amount that corresponds to 1.8% of the total population. This is a very large figure for a state like Lithuania, but they continue to accept Ukrainians and provide everything necessary. More than 50,000" Beshta said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center on Thursday.

He specified that the total population of Lithuania is 2.7 million people.

According to Beshta, a third of Ukrainians who arrived in Lithuania have already been employed.

"As of now, one third of the adult population of Ukrainians who can work has already been employed. They receive an average salary of about EUR 900. Another third are looking for this job. And the other third, probably, has not yet decided, because there is also a psychological barrier for Ukrainians, and everyone is talking about it – Lithuanians and Ukrainians: that our people are not always ready to look at their stay in Lithuania so long-term, to look for work, because each of us, we all believe that the war will end quickly and they will return home soon," he said.

The ambassador also noted that 500 Ukrainians in Lithuania have already told the authorities about their plans to return to Ukraine.

"We cannot accurately verify whether they returned and in what condition, but this trend is already emerging," Beshta stressed.

