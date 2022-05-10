Germany to provide personnel to investigate crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – Baerbock

Germany will provide personnel to investigate the crimes of Russian troops in Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"Never again means that we stand with Ukraine to ensure that never again will there be impunity for the war crimes committed by Russia for the forcibility placements the murderers and rapists. This is why we will support the international investigation particularly the international criminal court will support them politically, financially and we will send German personnel to help," Baerbock said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The minister said she had visited Bucha and Irpin together with Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova.

"It made it clear to me how important this international public prosecution is. It is one thing to see the images of murdered men and women and children in the newspaper in Germany. But it is a completely different thing to be there on the ground and see where these people are finally buried after their bodies had lying for days on the roads," Baerbock said.

The head of the Foreign Ministry said Germany would help the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in investigating sexual crimes.

"When it comes to forensics we in Germany want to offer more support find in addition to public prosecutors for sexual violent crimes will be freed up to investigate this very important work," she said.