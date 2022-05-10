Missile attack on Odesa kills one person, five people wounded

An enemy missile strike on a shopping mall and a product warehouse in Odesa killed one person and wounded five people, according to Operational Command Pivden (South).

"The ruscists struck Odesa again with the use of aircraft. Seven missiles were fired at the city. (...) Looking for strategic targets, the obsolete missiles managed to hit an ‘extremely dangerous’ shopping center and a warehouse of finished consumer goods. (...) Unfortunately, one person was killed, five wounded people were taken to hospital and provided medical assistance. The fires continue to be extinguished," according to a message posted on Facebook on Tuesday night.