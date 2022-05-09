Trudeau: Russia's atrocities in Mariupol, Bucha elsewhere only strengthen our determination to ensure Putin loses this war

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that all the atrocities committed by Russia in Mariupol, Bucha and other cities only strengthen the determination of Western countries to ensure that Putin loses this war.

"No amount of irresponsible saber-rattling by Vladimir Putin will deter the G7 and NATO Allies and civilized democracy all around the world in our resolve to stand with Ukraine destined against Putin's illegal, irresponsible invasion. The atrocities he is committing in Mariupol, Bucha and elsewhere only strengthen our determination to ensure that Vladimir Putin loses this war. He made some very profound miscalculations. First of all, he miscalculated deeply the courage, the resolve, the strength of the Ukrainian people and of the Ukrainian leader," Trudeau said at a press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday.

According to Trudeau, Putin also "vastly underestimated the determination and the ability of countries around the world to stand against his actions and stand in support of our Ukrainian friends."

"We will continue to act as long as it takes and whatever takes to make ensure that the world and all of Russia understand just how badly Vladimir Putin chose to do," the prime minister said.

Trudeau said that what "Vladimir Putin is doing today and in recent weeks, tarnishes the memory of those millions upon millions of Russians, who gave their lives in the name of freedom; that is how Europe will remember Putin."

"Quite frankly, on Victory in Europe Day, when we all celebrate the victory over fascism of so many decades ago. Vladimir Putin is bringing shame upon the memory of the millions of Russians who fought and died in the fight for freedom and the fight against fascism," he said.