NATO Military Committee to meet on May 19; chiefs of general staffs of Ukraine, Finland, Sweden invited

The Chiefs of General Staffs of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden will take part in the meeting of the NATO Military Committee in Brussels, Belgium on May 19, according to the alliance's website.

"The meeting of the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence Session (MCCS) will enable the 30 Allied Chiefs of Defence to meet and discuss issues of strategic importance to the Alliance. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will join the Chiefs of Defence for the first session to address the geostrategic context and preparations for the Madrid Summit in June," the NATO said in the statement message.

The second session will be dedicated to Russia's war in Ukraine, with the Chiefs of Defence from NATO Partner Nations Finland, Sweden and Ukraine joining the discussions.