Facts

19:27 06.05.2022

Estonia to help Ukraine to restore Zhytomyr region – FM

2 min read
Estonia to help Ukraine to restore Zhytomyr region – FM

Estonia will help Ukraine to restore Zhytomyr region, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets has said.

At a press conference with the foreign ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday Liimets said Estonia would like to focus its attention on Zhytomyr region, to help this region with the reconstruction.

Liimets also said Estonia has already received a certain understanding of the needs and plans to provide assistance based on the information received.

The foreign minister said Estonia is a small country, but its idea is to attract other partners, in particular financial partners and other countries, to jointly join the restoration of houses, kindergartens and ensure the implementation of large infrastructure projects.

According to her, Estonia also plans to send a team of demining experts to help clear mines in the liberated regions of Ukraine.

Liimets said they fully support Ukraine's obtaining the status of an EU candidate. Estonian officials would like to acknowledge the great work that has been done to fill out the EU questionnaire. They continue to support Ukraine in many ways and in every possible way.

She also said Estonia has received more than 35,000 Ukrainian refugees.

The prime minister said they continue to provide humanitarian assistance and recently voted to allocate additional EUR 3 million for humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Not all bridges been destroyed yet – Zelensky on possible negotiations

German chancellor's visit to Ukraine on May 9 would be powerful step – Zelensky at Chatham House

Russia's nuclear blackmail born of sense of impunity – Zelensky at Chatham House

Vereschuk: Another exchange of prisoners takes place, 28 servicemen, 13 civilians return home

Zelensky to Icelandic parliament: Russia wants Ukrainians to be silent labor force

LATEST

Not all bridges been destroyed yet – Zelensky on possible negotiations

AFU fully restores control over five villages in Kharkiv region – General Staff

NATO Military Committee to meet on May 19; chiefs of general staffs of Ukraine, Finland, Sweden invited

Latvia fully supports Ukraine's obtaining candidate status at next EU summit – Rinkēvičs

About 1 mln people returned to Ukraine in past few weeks – PM

Lithuanian FM announces need to continue weapons supply to Ukraine

German chancellor's visit to Ukraine on May 9 would be powerful step – Zelensky at Chatham House

Russia's nuclear blackmail born of sense of impunity – Zelensky at Chatham House

World is just steps away from political chaos – Zelensky at Chatham House

Vereschuk: Another exchange of prisoners takes place, 28 servicemen, 13 civilians return home

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD