Vereschuk: Another exchange of prisoners takes place, 28 servicemen, 13 civilians return home

On Friday, another exchange of prisoners took place, some 41 people were released from Russian captivity, including 11 women, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has said.

"Another exchange of prisoners took place. Some 41 people were returned, including 11 women. Some 28 servicemen and 13 civilians are returning home. It is especially joyful that today among the released there is the rector of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine," Vereschuk said in her Telegram channel.

