Facts

14:37 06.05.2022

Enemy trying to storm Severodonetsk in several directions – regional authorities

1 min read
Troops of the Russian Federation and the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" are trying to storm the town of Severodonetsk in several directions, head of Severodonetsk Military and Civil administration Oleksandr Striuk said.

"The town is almost surrounded by Russian and 'LPR' troops, and [they] are trying to storm the city in several directions," he said on the air of the national #UArazom telethon.

Nevertheless, as the head of the Administration stressed, such information is not an incentive for civilians to leave the city, and the rate of evacuation in general has significantly decreased.

"They are almost minuscule: up to ten people a day who can be persuaded to leave. It's difficult because there are about 15,000 people left in the town who don't leave," Striuk said.

