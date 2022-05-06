Russian occupiers force Ukrainians from occupied territories to take 'citizenship' of pseudo-republics

Russian occupiers in the city of Sorokine (Luhansk region) are forcing Ukrainian citizens displaced from the recently occupied territories to take "passports" to the so-called "LPR", the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports.

"Preventive conversations are being held with people. It is reported that in case of renunciation of the citizenship of the pseudo-republic, people will lose any means of subsistence and repressive measures will be applied to them," the message on the telegram channel says.

"People are deprived of their homes, property and money. Therefore, they are forced to agree to these conditions, because it is only possible to receive payments in rubles, food packages and medical assistance," the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

It is noted that at the moment most of the employees of the so-called "law enforcement agencies of the LNR" have been sent to the combat zone in the territory of Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson regions.

"And the hastily gathered 'recruits' have practically no service experience," the intelligence service said.

Therefore, in particular, from May 1, the patrol units of the "LPR People's Militia" have to stop checking private vehicles and personal documents at checkpoints near Sorokine.