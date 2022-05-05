Russia loses about 200 servicemen, 15 tanks and two planes in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army in the past 24 hours amounted to about 200 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and as of Thursday morning, May 5, amounted to about 24,700, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

In addition, over the past 24 hours Russia has lost 15 tanks, 41 armored combat vehicles, eight artillery systems, six multiple rocket launchers, two air defense vehicles, two aircraft, 40 vehicles and tankers, nine operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and two cruise missiles in Ukraine.

In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost 1,092 tanks, 2,651 armored combat vehicles, 499 artillery systems, 169 MLRS, 83 air defense equipment, 196 aircraft and 155 helicopters. In addition, the occupiers have lost 1,907 vehicles and tankers, 10 ships, 312 UAVs, 38 units of special equipment and 89 cruise missiles.

"The largest losses of the enemy (over the past 24 hours) were observed in Popasnyanske direction," the report notes.

At the same time, the General Staff stressed that the data is being verified.