Russia inflicts almost 50 airstrikes on targets in Ukraine, including with use of guided aircraft missiles

Russia carried out almost 50 air strikes on targets in Ukraine, including the use of guided aircraft missiles, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"The enemy involved operational-tactical and strategic aviation in delivering air strikes on targets in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kirovograd, Odesa, Lviv and Zakarpattia regions. Almost fifty air strikes were carried out, including with the use of guided air missiles," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers carried out 18 launches of air-launched cruise missiles from the airspace over the Caspian Sea at facilities in Ukraine in order to damage the transport infrastructure of the state.

Motuzianyk said the command of the Russian troops is trying to increase the pace of the offensive operation in eastern Ukraine.

"The command of the Russian troops is trying to increase the pace of the offensive operation in eastern Ukraine in order to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as to develop an offensive in certain areas of Zaporizhia and Kryvy Rih directions. To this end, the enemy is regrouping and strengthening his troops, increasing the system of fire damage and logistics," he said.