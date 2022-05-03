Facts

11:33 03.05.2022

Hungary warned in advance by Putin about attack on Ukraine - Danilov

Hungary warned in advance by Putin about attack on Ukraine - Danilov

Hungary was warned by Russia in advance about the attack on Ukraine, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said on the air of the telethon on Monday.

"Hungary, which openly declares its cooperation with Russia. Moreover, it was warned in advance by Putin that there would be an attack on our country," he said, answering a question about the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO and the possible influence of Hungary on this process.

"For some reason, they believed that they could take part of its territory. The country that behaved this way - let's see what the consequences will be after this war for this country," he said.

