Facts

20:29 02.05.2022

Burial of two men with traces of torture found in Kalynivka, Kyiv region

1 min read
Burial of two men with traces of torture found in Kalynivka, Kyiv region

During investigations on the territory of the village of Kalynivka, Makariv community, Kyiv region, a burial place of two civilians was discovered, the occupiers tortured them and then killed them, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

According to the statement, posted on the department's Telegram channel on Monday, law enforcement officers continue to document the crimes of Russian military personnel in Kyiv region.

"During the investigation, an unauthorized burial of two men with signs of torture was discovered on the territory of the village of Kalynivka in Makariv community. According to preliminary information, the servicemen of the Russian armed forces during the occupation of the settlement first tortured and then killed two civilians. The hands of the dead were with torn nails and tied behind their backs, gunshot wounds were found on their bodies," the prosecutor's office said.

Under the procedural leadership of Kyievo-Sviatoshynsky District Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings are being investigated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa, there are casualties

Number of countries prepare legislative mechanisms for confiscation of Russian property to compensate Ukraine for military losses

Over 800 hectares of forest burn in Kherson region in week - head of State Forest Agency

Lives of Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol should not be left to Russian army, which continues to bomb their positions - Kuleba

Zelensky: War in Ukraine - murder from another point of view

LATEST

Ukraine's victory in war with Russia depends on sanctions, weapons, prospects for EU membership – Kuleba

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa, there are casualties

Number of countries prepare legislative mechanisms for confiscation of Russian property to compensate Ukraine for military losses

Over 800 hectares of forest burn in Kherson region in week - head of State Forest Agency

Lives of Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol should not be left to Russian army, which continues to bomb their positions - Kuleba

Zelensky: War in Ukraine - murder from another point of view

Some 219 children killed, 405 wounded due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Lavrov's anti-Semitic attacks on Ukrainian president, Jews absolutely unacceptable - MFA

Over 1,200 bodies of civilians already been found in Kyiv region

Yermak: Lavrov's statement is manifestation of caveman anti-Semitism

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD