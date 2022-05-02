Burial of two men with traces of torture found in Kalynivka, Kyiv region

During investigations on the territory of the village of Kalynivka, Makariv community, Kyiv region, a burial place of two civilians was discovered, the occupiers tortured them and then killed them, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

According to the statement, posted on the department's Telegram channel on Monday, law enforcement officers continue to document the crimes of Russian military personnel in Kyiv region.

"During the investigation, an unauthorized burial of two men with signs of torture was discovered on the territory of the village of Kalynivka in Makariv community. According to preliminary information, the servicemen of the Russian armed forces during the occupation of the settlement first tortured and then killed two civilians. The hands of the dead were with torn nails and tied behind their backs, gunshot wounds were found on their bodies," the prosecutor's office said.

Under the procedural leadership of Kyievo-Sviatoshynsky District Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings are being investigated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).