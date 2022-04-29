Civilized countries not to take ideas of dividing Ukraine seriously – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that civilized countries will not take Russian ideas about dividing Ukraine seriously.

Thus, he answered a question of a Polish journalist about his attitude to the statement of head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin about the possible transition of Western Ukraine under the control of Poland.

"My attitude to this statement is that civilized countries will not take this seriously," Zelensky said at a meeting with Polish journalists on Friday. According to him, "Russia 'gave' Hungary Zakarpattia in the information space, Poland advised to talk about Western Ukraine... Information signals are like rockets."

"This is aimed at ensuring that there is constant destabilization, so that the countries of Eastern Europe are divided," the president said.