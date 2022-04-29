Facts

16:12 29.04.2022

Ruska Lozova near Kharkiv liberated from invaders, fully controlled by Ukrainian army

Ruska Lozova near Kharkiv liberated from invaders, fully controlled by Ukrainian army

The village of Ruska Lozova (Derhachiv community of Kharkiv region) has been liberated from the Russian occupation troops and is fully controlled by the Ukrainian army, commander of a separate battalion of the KRAKEN special unit Kostiantyn Nemichev has said.

"The KRAKEN special unit liberated from the occupier the village of Ruska Lozova near Kharkiv. The village is completely controlled by the Ukrainian army," Nemichev said in his Telegram channel.

"This is a strategically important settlement located on the Kharkiv-Belgorod road. It was from this suburb during the occupation that the enemy fired at the civilian infrastructure and residential areas of Kharkiv," he said.

Tags: #kharkiv_region
