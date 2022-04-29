Facts

As result of two missile strikes on Fastiv, infrastructure facilities damaged, two houses destroyed, two people injured - police

As a result of two missile strikes on Fastiv on Thursday evening, infrastructure facilities were damaged, where a fire broke out, two people were injured, they were taken to the hospital, the police of Kyiv region reported.

"On April 28, the occupiers launched two missile strikes on the territory of Fastiv community. As a result of the explosion, infrastructure facilities were damaged, on which a fire broke out. Two houses were destroyed, about ten were damaged. Two victims were taken to the hospital," the message on Facebook says.

Emergency workers are on the scene. Police document the aftermath of the explosion.

