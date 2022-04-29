Facts

French Foreign Minister condemns Russian strikes on Kyiv

French Foreign Minister condemns Russian strikes on Kyiv

French Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian strongly condemned the indiscriminate strikes of Russian troops on Kyiv and expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people, as well as with UN Secretary General António Guterres and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who were on a visit to Kyiv on Thursday.

"I strongly condemn the indiscriminate strikes by Russian troops targeting Kyiv last night. Full solidarity with the Ukrainian people, as well as with António Guterres and Kiril Petkov who were nearby yesterday," Le Drian wrote on Twitter on Friday.

