French Foreign Minister condemns Russian strikes on Kyiv

French Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian strongly condemned the indiscriminate strikes of Russian troops on Kyiv and expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people, as well as with UN Secretary General António Guterres and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who were on a visit to Kyiv on Thursday.

