Facts

19:30 28.04.2022

MPs propose to extend status of combatant to non-members of AFU, who take part in defense of Ukraine

2 min read
A group of MPs proposes to grant the status of a combatant to all persons who took part in the defense of Ukraine due to Russia's military aggression.

The relevant draft law No. 7322 On Amendments to Some Legislative Acts on recognizing as combatants persons directly participating in the implementation of measures necessary to ensure the defense of Ukraine, protect the security of the population and the interests of the state in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation, was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, according to the website of the Ukrainian Parliament.

The bill provides that the status of a participant in hostilities extends to persons who were directly involved in measures to ensure the defense of Ukraine, protect the security of the population and the interests of the state in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and who were directly in the areas where such events were held and at the time of their implementation. The bill stipulates that the status of a combatant is granted to such persons, even if they have not served in the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police and National Guard, the Security Service or other military formations or law enforcement agencies formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine.

According to the current legislation, the status of a participant in hostilities can only be obtained if a person served (serves) in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine and other military formations or law enforcement agencies.

