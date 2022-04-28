In Ukraine, 20 outbreaks of infectious diseases registered in 1st quarter of 2022 - Public Health Center

In Ukraine, 20 outbreaks of infectious diseases were registered in the first quarter of this year, head of the department for organizing epidemiological surveillance at the Public Health Center (PHC) Oksana Koshalko said on Thursday at a briefing on routine vaccinations.

According to her, the largest number of outbreaks was in Lviv region - nine cases.

At the same time, Koshalko noted that during the period of active hostilities, the risk of disease outbreaks increased significantly due to the destroyed infrastructure, congestion of people in confined spaces and low coverage of routine vaccination.

At the same time, chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin stressed that routine vaccination can now be obtained at any healthcare institution.

"Today, there are no financial or bureaucratic barriers to routine vaccination of children in Ukraine," Kuzin said.

At the same time, he noted that in order to receive a routine vaccine, internally displaced persons do not have to sign a new contract with a family doctor, and vaccination for a child will be free of charge. All information about the vaccination will be entered into the electronic database of the healthcare system, you can also get a paper certificate to confirm immunization.

In turn, head of the National Technical Expert Group on Immunization Fedir Lapiy said that there are problems with the availability of routine vaccines in the occupied territories of Ukraine. According to him, the lack of vaccines is a crime against humanity, which should be included in the list of charges against the Russian Federation at the international tribunal because of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.