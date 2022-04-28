Facts

Reznikov: Our soldiers mastering Western weapons for some time now

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that the Ukrainian military has been mastering Western weapons for some time, which was not publicized to ensure the comfort of partners.

"In general, 'transition' was the key word of the Ramstein meeting. A transition that began more than 30 years ago and is now approaching its final phase. I want to stress that it was not just about arms and ammunition transfers. We talked a lot about production of armament and military equipment, about Ukraine's place in these processes... of course we are still interested in getting Soviet-type equipment and armament to quickly strengthen the army. And we will do it as long as there is such an opportunity. But qualitative changes have already happened," Reznikov wrote in his Facebook.

The minister stressed that the proof of these shifts is that the Ukrainian military has been mastering Western weapons for some time now.

"We have not advertised this work in order to provide comfort to our partners. Now the training programs will be scaled and extended even to those types of weapons and equipment, regarding the provision of which there are no political decisions to Ukraine yet," Reznikov said.

He also expressed confidence that when these decisions are made, "we will already be ready."

"By the way, there is already a fascinating experience. Our artillerymen, who were training on a 155-mm SAU at a training range in one country, hit the target with the first shot. And then they helped their foreign colleagues to improve the computer program controlling this SAU. Which made an appropriate impression. After all, our soldiers have experience of war and real combat, where the price of a mistake is life," he said.

Thus, concluding from the Ramstein meeting, Reznikov emphasized that we are talking about historic changes that will materialize in the coming weeks to months.

"At the same time, I want us all to have the right expectations. There are some very difficult weeks ahead. Practical implementation of agreements, training and logistics take time. Russia, on the other hand, has accumulated forces for a large-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine already now. Aid to Ukraine will grow, but it will take all our resilience and extraordinary unity in the coming days," the defense minister said.

