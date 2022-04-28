Facts

13:18 28.04.2022

Bundestag supports provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine

Bundestag supports provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine

The Bundestag has supported the provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine, this decision was backed by 586 deputies.

"The German Bundestag speaks in favour of full support for Ukraine in Russia's war of aggression and does not rule out the supply of heavy weapons from Germany for this purpose. On Thursday, April 28, 2022, 586 deputies voted by roll call in favor of the joint proposal (20/1550) of the coalition factions SPD, Alliance 90/the Greens and FDP as well as the largest opposition faction, CDU/CSU: 100 voted against and seven abstained," the Bundestag said in a statement on its website Thursday.

