18:10 27.04.2022

Health Ministry will continue to insist on withdrawal of intl pharmaceutical companies from Russian market

Health Ministry will continue to insist on withdrawal of intl pharmaceutical companies from Russian market

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine will continue to insist on the withdrawal of international pharmaceutical companies from the Russian market.

"Now there is an acute issue of continuing the activities of global pharmaceutical companies in Russia. The Ministry of Health will continue to insist on the exit of French pharmaceutical companies from the Russian market," the Ministry of Health said on its website, citing minister Viktor Liashko.

Liashko said Russian terrorists kill civilians, rape women and children, fire on doctors and volunteers, destroy hospitals, so "the Ministry of Health is forced to take all possible measures to stop these atrocities, as well as by creating limited access to medicines in the aggressor country, Russians have (or at least had) the opportunity to prevent this - to start putting pressure on the authorities and withdraw troops from Ukraine."

As reported, having analyzed the information on the Russian pharmaceutical market, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine called on foreign pharmaceutical companies to stop deliveries to the aggressor country of drugs that have analogues of Russian production.

