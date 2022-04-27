DTEK intends to oust Russian coal from Europe

Rinat Akhmetov's energy holding DTEK plans to replace Russian coal in Europe with its own deliveries in the short term, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko said in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda (http://reform.energy/news/maxim-timchenko-russian-oil-supplies-to-europe-may-be-suspended-by-the-end-of-the-year-20185)

"In the short term, we can replace Russian coal. We can be coal suppliers to Europe," he said.

According to Timchenko, Ukraine has already started deliveries of coal to Poland and Slovakia.

"For example, Poland has already abandoned Russian coal, as a result, we have started small deliveries to Poland and Slovakia," the head of DTEK stressed, adding that Ukraine can also increase electricity supplies to the EU countries, including from nuclear power plants.

In addition, Timchenko said that the group was considering a possibility of investing in the assets of state-owned Lviv Coal. "We are ready to consider Lviv as an object of investment and production. We look at it soberly. It is clear that now adjustments have been made to the attitude towards coal and thermal generation in terms of Ukraine's energy security and in terms of the demand for coal," he said.

At the same time, according to him, DTEK stopped work at the Bilozerska mine in Donetsk region. It is not operated due to a lack of personnel and the danger of bringing people there.

As previously reported, DTEK, together with state-owned Ukrenergo and Naftogaz Ukrainy, launched the StopBloodyEnergy project, the purpose of which is to convince the West to refuse cooperation with the Russian Federation in the energy sector and thereby deprive the aggressor country of funds for waging war against Ukraine.