In Bakhmut, Donetsk region, spouses arrested for collaboration with occupier

A married couple from Bakhmut, Donetsk region, was arrested without the right to bail for cooperation with the occupiers, the prosecutor's office of Donetsk region reports.

"The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, in accordance with Article 615 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine, applied a preventive measure in the form of detention without an alternative to making bail to two citizens of Ukraine - 46 and 53 years old, who are reasonably suspected of high treason committed under martial law, and of committing intentional acts in order to change the borders of the territory and the state border of Ukraine," the message posted on Wednesday on the page of the regional prosecutor's office on Facebook says.

The report notes that in May 2014, the spouses from Bakhmut, as members of the "district election commission," actively participated in organizing and holding the so-called referendum on the recognition of the state independence of the "DPR" in the city.

According to the regional prosecutor’s office, in April 2022, the suspect sent a video and text messages of the locations of military personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a separate section of the region to the representative of the law enforcement agency of the aggressor state via the Telegram messenger. The information received, as noted in the message, was used by the enemy during military aggression against Ukraine.