Zelensky: Missiles launched by Russia fly over blocks of three Ukrainian NPPs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that cruise missiles launched by Russia flew over the power units of three Ukrainian nuclear power plants at once, Zaporizhia, Khmelnytska and Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP.

"Right today they [Russian troops] launched three missiles against Ukraine so that they flew directly over the blocks of our nuclear power plants. Over three of them at once - over Zaporizhia, over Khmelnytska, over Yuzhnoukrainsk. What is it? Are they threatening? Or are they targeting? I have no words for this," Zelensky said in a video message on Tuesday night.

According to him, the actions of the Russian military near the Chornobyl nuclear power plant show that they do not understand the rules of radiation safety.

"It turns out that they do not understand what Chornobyl is. The word 'totally' fits. The Russian troops who tried to attack Kyiv through the Chornobyl zone used this closed territory as a military foothold. They set up positions on the ground, which is dangerous even to stand on. They drove armored vehicles on the territory where materials contaminated with radiation are buried. The number of radioactive particles there are off the scale. They destroyed the dose monitoring points, broke and plundered the dose monitoring points, the radioactive state control system at Chornobyl nuclear power plant, plundered the analytical nuclear laboratory. They stole even contaminated things that confiscated from violators of the exclusion zone rules," the president said.

At the same time, he said that at present, the uninterrupted operation of the stations, including the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP, can be ensured thanks to the professionalism of Ukrainian specialists.