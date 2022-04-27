Facts

10:50 27.04.2022

Global control over Russian nuclear facilities, nuclear technologies needed - Zelensky

1 min read
Global control over Russian nuclear facilities, nuclear technologies needed - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in favor of introducing control over Russian nuclear facilities.

"After what the Russian military did in Chornobyl zone and Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, no one in the world can feel safe knowing how many nuclear facilities, nuclear weapons and related technologies the Russian state has," he said in a video message on Tuesday evening.

"If Russia has forgotten what Chornobyl is, this means that global control over Russian nuclear facilities and nuclear technologies is needed," Zelensky said.

