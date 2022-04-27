Facts

10:00 27.04.2022

Guterres proposes setting up Russia-Ukraine-UN group for efficiency of humanitarian corridors

1 min read
Guterres proposes setting up Russia-Ukraine-UN group for efficiency of humanitarian corridors

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has proposed setting up a joint group consisting of the UN, Russia and Ukraine to ensure proper the functioning of humanitarian corridors.

The main task of the UN, as far as Ukraine is concerned, is to improve its humanitarian situation, Guterres said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Guterres said that at his meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier on Tuesday he had made two proposals. One is to materialize a UN proposal, which was submitted at a meeting with representatives from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the Defense Ministry, to clarify the situation regarding the corridors and humanitarian aid, Guterres said.

He drew attention to the cases where Russia announces the creation of a humanitarian corridor, while Ukraine creates one of its own, thus making both unworkable.

So, the UN proposes setting up a humanitarian contact group where the UN, Russia and Ukraine together could discuss the situation so that these corridors can be effective in actual fact, the UN secretary general said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poland ready to accept wounded residents of Mariupol for treatment

Zelensky: Missiles launched by Russia fly over blocks of three Ukrainian NPPs

Canada intends to transfer seized Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, compensate to victims

Global control over Russian nuclear facilities, nuclear technologies needed - Zelensky

Zelensky: Aggravation of situation in Transnistria caused by actions of Russian special services

LATEST

Moscow to consider UN secretary-general's proposal re evacuation of civilians from Azovstal – Peskov

No talks on Medvedchuk's exchange for Mariupol servicemen – Peskov

Occupants carry out filtration measures in Mariupol, for citizens of Ukraine entry closed

Poland ready to accept wounded residents of Mariupol for treatment

In Bakhmut, Donetsk region, spouses arrested for collaboration with occupier

UN Secretary General meets with Duda before visit to Ukraine

EU views suspended gas supply from Russia as blackmail, mapping out response – European Commission president

Zelensky: Missiles launched by Russia fly over blocks of three Ukrainian NPPs

Invaders fire at energy infrastructure enterprise of Zelenodolsk community in Dnipropetrovsk region, employee wounded

Canada intends to transfer seized Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, compensate to victims

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD