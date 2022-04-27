Facts

09:05 27.04.2022

Russian invaders fire again at bridge across Dniester estuary in Odesa region

1 min read
Russian invaders fire again at bridge across Dniester estuary in Odesa region

On Wednesday morning, Russian invaders carried out repeated rocket fire on a bridge across the Dniester estuary in Odesa region, head of the board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) Oleksandr Kamyshyn said.

"Today [April 27] at 6:45 a.m. there was repeated rocket fire on the same bridge across the Dniester estuary in Odesa region. There are no injured railway workers," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, it will be possible to determine the degree of damage to the infrastructure at the end of the air raid.

