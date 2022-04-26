US diplomats return to Ukraine for first time since Russian invasion

For the first time since the start of the Russian invasion, American diplomats have returned to Ukraine, CNN said.

"The U.S. diplomats returned to Ukraine today for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to a source familiar with the matter. The diplomats crossed into the country from Poland and traveled to the western city of Lviv for a day trip," the source said.

The source said the Department of State plans to constantly review the security situation during one-day trips of diplomats to Lviv.