Some 169 National Guardsmen from Chornobyl NPP are still in Russia's captivity – Interior Minister

Some 169 officers of the National Guard of Ukraine, who guarded Chornobyl nuclear power plant, are in captivity of Russia, negotiations are underway on their exchange, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky has said.

"Unfortunately, there are many members of the National Guard in captivity who were at Chornobyl nuclear power plant, and then were taken out. Some 169 National Guardsmen. Some of them are on the territory of the Russian Federation, some on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. But we are now negotiating to make an exchange, so that our guys will definitely return to Ukraine," Monastyrsky said at a briefing for journalists in Chornobyl on Tuesday.

He said, according to the information available in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, there were no wounded among the Ukrainian prisoners.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the department has data on the approximate locations of the captured officers of the National Guard.