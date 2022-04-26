Austin: Ukraine's Defense Consultative Group to develop framework for further work to support Ukraine not only during, but also after end of war

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says the U.S.-initiated Ukraine's Defense Consultative Group will develop a framework to continue working together to help Ukraine not only win the war Russia is waging against it, but its completion.

Austin, who is chairing the meeting, made this known to the present heads of the defense departments of more than forty countries. The meeting was held with the participation of Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov at the U.S. air base in Germany on Tuesday.

"I know we are all determined to do everything that we can to meet Ukraine's needs as the fight evolves. And that includes talking today about a framework for continuing to work together and look ahead. We have much more to do. Ukraine needs our help to win today. And they will still need our help when the war is over," the U.S. Secretary of Defense said.

He cited U.S. President Joe Biden that security assistance is being sent directly to "the frontlines of freedom – to the fearless and skilled Ukrainian fighters who are standing in the breach." "My Ukrainian friends: we know the burden that all of you carry. And you should know that all of us have your back. And that is why we are here today – to help strengthen the arsenal of Ukrainian democracy," Austin said.

The head of the U.S. Defense Department said that since Russia's invasion on February 24, "more than 30 of our Allies and partners from across the globe have joined the United States to rush security assistance to Ukraine." "Together, we have committed more than $5 billion of equipment to support Ukraine's self-defense. That includes some $3.7 billion that President Biden has committed to help Ukraine since Russia's invasion began," he said.

Austin believes that Ukraine "has done a magnificent job defending its sovereignty against Russia's unprovoked invasion. And Ukraine's valor and skill will go down in military history." " Your resistance has brought inspiration to the free world, even greater resolve to NATO, and glory to Ukraine. We have provided our assistance at record speed. And the whole world can see the difference that is making on the battlefield. Putin never imagined that the world would rally behind Ukraine so swiftly and surely. After Russia's defeat at the Battle of Kyiv, the war is now entering a new phase. But nobody is fooled by Putin's pretexts or his phony claims on Donbas. So let us be clear. Russia's invasion is indefensible. And so are Russian atrocities," the minister said.

He reiterated the well-known U.S. assessment that Russia is "is waging a war of choice to indulge the ambitions of one man. Ukraine is fighting a war of necessity to defend its democracy, its sovereignty, and its citizens." "Russia's invasion is baseless, reckless, and lawless. It is an affront to the rules-based international order. It is a challenge to free people everywhere. As we see this morning, nations of goodwill from around the world stand united in our resolve to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s imperial aggression. And that is the way it should be," Austin said.