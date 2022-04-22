Russian invaders artificially bring humanitarian crisis closer in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - General Staff

In the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, the Russian occupiers are artificially bringing the situation of a humanitarian crisis closer, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"In the temporarily occupied territories, enemy units continue to block the movement of local population, rob and artificially bring a humanitarian crisis closer - they destroy critical infrastructure facilities and block the delivery of humanitarian supplies from the territory of Ukraine. There are cases of executions of civilians and volunteers," the message posted on Facebook said on Friday morning.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

In Slobozhansky direction, the aggressor continues to partially block Kharkiv, conducts fire attacks on the units of the Ukrainian troops and critical infrastructure facilities.

"In Izium direction, the enemy concentrated up to 25 battalion tactical groups from the 1st Tank Army, the 20th and 35th combined arms armies and the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District, the airborne troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said.

The aggressor is trying to launch an offensive in the direction of Zavody settlement, in addition, the enemy has reached the northern outskirts of Dubrovne and is trying to gain a foothold on the reached line.

In Donetsk and Tauride directions, the occupiers are carrying out assault actions in the area Zarichne and Maryiynka, trying to advance in the area of Rubizhne. Fighting also continues in the direction of Novtoshkivske and Popasna.

In Pivdenny Buh direction, the enemy continues to conduct fire attacks on the units of Ukrainian troops and tried to conduct reconnaissance in force in the area of ​​Trudoliubivka, but suffered losses and retreated to the previous lines.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. According to available information, on April 20 of this year, another batch of wounded servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation (about 220 people) and more than 50 bodies of the dead invaders were delivered to the central district hospital of the city of Novoaidar," the General Staff reported.

In addition, "the battalion tactical group of the 136th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 58th combined arms army of the Southern Military District, operating in Kurakhovsky direction, suffered significant losses in manpower (up to 250 people) and lost up to ten units of rocket and receiver systems."