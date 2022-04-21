Facts

14:21 21.04.2022

German FM says she and Russia discussing opening of humanitarian corridors in Mariupol

1 min read
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that Berlin is discussing with Moscow the possibility of organizing humanitarian corridors from Mariupol through negotiation channels.

"The issue of humanitarian corridors has not been discussed since today or yesterday, but all the time. We are trying through different channels, through the Foreign Ministry and through the Federal Chancellor's Office to convey to the Russian leadership that we need humanitarian corridors," Baerbock said at a press conference in Estonia Thursday.

