Allies discuss possible guarantees of Ukraine's security after war

The leaders of the United States, Italy, France, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, Japan, Poland, Romania, as well as the leaders of the EU and NATO during a 90-minute video link on Tuesday also discussed the issue of guarantees of Ukraine's security after the war with Russia, Reuters has reported.

According to Reuters, the representative of the French president said that the allies discussed how to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the war, if it is not part of NATO and its automatic protection mechanism (Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty).

"Our country [France] is ready to provide security guarantees. It would be military supplies so that it can deal with a new attack or, possibly, guarantees that would see us get involved if Ukraine is attacked in a way where we could assess how to assist it," the French official said.

According to him, these guarantees would look more like the defense clause the European Union currently has among its members, the French official said, rather than a defense mechanism similar to NATO's Article 5, which triggers automatic military support if a member is attacked.