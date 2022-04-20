Facts

12:30 20.04.2022

Allies discuss possible guarantees of Ukraine's security after war

1 min read
Allies discuss possible guarantees of Ukraine's security after war

The leaders of the United States, Italy, France, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, Japan, Poland, Romania, as well as the leaders of the EU and NATO during a 90-minute video link on Tuesday also discussed the issue of guarantees of Ukraine's security after the war with Russia, Reuters has reported.

According to Reuters, the representative of the French president said that the allies discussed how to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the war, if it is not part of NATO and its automatic protection mechanism (Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty).

"Our country [France] is ready to provide security guarantees. It would be military supplies so that it can deal with a new attack or, possibly, guarantees that would see us get involved if Ukraine is attacked in a way where we could assess how to assist it," the French official said.

According to him, these guarantees would look more like the defense clause the European Union currently has among its members, the French official said, rather than a defense mechanism similar to NATO's Article 5, which triggers automatic military support if a member is attacked.

Tags: #reuters
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Humanitarian corridor agreed for evacuation of civilians from Mariupol on Wed – Vereschuk

Ukraine receives from partners spare parts, components for repair of existing aircraft, no transfer of combat aircraft

Russia losses 20,900 personnel, 815 tanks and 171 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – AFU General Staff

Some 205 children killed in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russian, 373 injured –

Marine commander asks world leaders to take people out of Mariupol - video message

LATEST

Humanitarian corridor agreed for evacuation of civilians from Mariupol on Wed – Vereschuk

Coordinating meeting of Joint Investigation Group on war crimes of Russia in Ukraine takes place in Eurojust

Employees of Feldman Ecopark, who went missing in early March, found dead

In Zaporizhia region, 50 occupiers killed, 80 wounded per day, 5 enemy tanks destroyed

Ukraine receives from partners spare parts, components for repair of existing aircraft, no transfer of combat aircraft

Russia losses 20,900 personnel, 815 tanks and 171 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – AFU General Staff

Invaders shell 12 towns, villages in Donetsk region in day - National Police

Some 205 children killed in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russian, 373 injured –

Marine commander asks world leaders to take people out of Mariupol - video message

President of European Council Michel arrives in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD