Facts

12:16 19.04.2022

There are 76 Russian BTGs in Donbas, south-east of Ukraine - U.S. Department of Defense

2 min read
There are 76 Russian BTGs in Donbas, south-east of Ukraine - U.S. Department of Defense

There are 76 Russian battalion tactical groups in Donbas and southeast Ukraine, eleven of them have joined in the last few days, a senior U.S. Department of Defense official said.

"There are now 76 Russian battalion tactical groups in the Donbas region of Ukraine and in the country's southeast. About eleven of those were added over the last several days, a senior Defense Department official said today," the Defense Department website said on Monday.

In addition to the 76 BTGs, there are about 22 BTGs north of Ukraine that are likely to be replenished and refitted, the official said.

He drew attention to the fact that about a dozen BTGs located inside Ukraine are trying to capture Mariupol. If Mariupol falls to the Russians, the official said, that would free up about a dozen BTGs for use elsewhere in eastern or southern Ukraine.

"It's a big if, because the Ukrainians are still fighting very, very hard for Mariupol," he said.

In addition, the official informed that the 155-mm howitzers of the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, which are in the U.S., are intended for Ukraine and will be sent soon. According to the official, since the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not familiar with this type of artillery, training of instructors will be organized for Ukrainians outside of Ukraine in the coming days.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian occupiers intensify offensive operations along entire line of confrontation in Donetsk, Tavriiske directions - General Staff

No agreed humanitarian corridors for evacuation of population on April 19 – Vereschuk

No matter how many Russian troops driven to Donbas, we to defend ourselves - Zelensky

Sixteen foreign diplomatic missions reopen in Kyiv - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

In Slobozhanske and Donetsk operational areas, aggressor intensify offensive and assault actions in some directions - AFU General Staff

LATEST

Some $1 bln needed to restore destroyed houses, infrastructure in Irpin

Russia should be warned about consequences of use of weapons of mass destruction

Russian ship group moves away from Ukrainian coast by almost 200 km, threat of missile strikes remains - South Task Force

Enemy troops launch super-heavy air bombs at Azovstal, where at least 1,000 civilians sheltered - Mariupol City Council

Russian troops try to go on offensive near Avdiyivka twice, shelling of settlements continues

Russian occupiers intensify offensive operations along entire line of confrontation in Donetsk, Tavriiske directions - General Staff

Possibility of crossing state border on internal Ukrainian passports extended - State Border Guard Service

No agreed humanitarian corridors for evacuation of population on April 19 – Vereschuk

No matter how many Russian troops driven to Donbas, we to defend ourselves - Zelensky

Sixteen foreign diplomatic missions reopen in Kyiv - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD