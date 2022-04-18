Russia destroys Ukraine's TV, radio infrastructure worth UAH 600 mln over month of war

During the month of the war, according to preliminary estimates of the Concern for Radio Broadcasting of Radio Communications and Television (CRRT), which belongs to the administration of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, Russian troops damaged the infrastructure of television and radio communications in Ukraine worth more than 600 million UAH.

"Since the beginning of the military aggression, in attacks on populated areas, Russia has primarily been trying to physically destroy the communications and television infrastructure. More than two dozen transmitting television substations of the CRRT were shelled and were completely or partially destroyed," the State Special Communications Service said in the Telegram channel.

The department also said that in general, for various reasons, 46 settlements are not able to receive on-air television and radio broadcasting services (mainly Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions).

"This is due to the destruction, and because of the lack of power supply, and because of the aggressor's attempts to organize their own broadcasting, or in connection with the looting committed by Russian soldiers," the State Special Communications Service said.

In eight settlements, Zorynivka, Markivka, Shyroke, Starobelsk, Belovodsk, Kherson, Vasylivka, Henychesk, the equipment was switched by the invaders to Russian channels.

According to rough estimates of the CRRT, during the month of the war, Russia caused damage of more than UAH 600 million. These are preliminary assessments; a methodology for assessing the damage from the war will soon be adopted.