Facts

13:28 18.04.2022

Medvedchuk appeals to Russian, Ukrainian presidents, requesting to exchange him for defenders of Mariupol

2 min read
Medvedchuk appeals to Russian, Ukrainian presidents, requesting to exchange him for defenders of Mariupol

MP Viktor Medvedchuk, detained by the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), recorded a video statement to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, in which he asked to be exchanged for the defenders and residents of Mariupol.

"I, Viktor Volodymyrovych Medvedchuk, want to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a request that the Ukrainian side exchange me for the defenders of Mariupol and [its] residents who are there and do not have the possibility of a safe exit through humanitarian corridors," Medvedchuk said in a video statement released by the SBU on Monday.

The special service also said the Russian invaders provoked "one of the largest humanitarian disasters" in Mariupol.

"The invaders are bombing the civilian population, blocking the delivery of humanitarian aid to the city, forcibly taking Ukrainians to the territory of Russia and deliberately destroying the city. At the same time, according to various estimates, about 120,000 civilians remain in the blocked Mariupol, and the fighters of the Azov regiment continue to defend the city and the 36th Marine Brigade," the SBU said.

As reported, on May 11, 2021, Medvedchuk was notified of suspicion of treason and attempted plunder of national resources in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian military liberate number of settlements near Izium – Defense Ministry

Russia keeping at least 20,000 people in filtration camps near Mariupol

As result of shelling of playgrounds in Kharkiv, two people killed

National police: 900 Ukrainians missing, 2,500 killed, 500 illegally imprisoned

Occupants shoot down car with civilians who try to leave Kreminna, four people killed

LATEST

Ukrainian military liberate number of settlements near Izium – Defense Ministry

SBI investigating 240 cases of treason, collaborationism

Russia keeping at least 20,000 people in filtration camps near Mariupol

Russia destroys Ukraine's TV, radio infrastructure worth UAH 600 mln over month of war

As result of shelling of playgrounds in Kharkiv, two people killed

Maryanske, Dnipropetrovsk region, invaders fire with prohibited cluster munitions

Podoliak doubts Moscow to agree to Medvedchuk's proposal on his own exchange for defenders, residents of Mariupol

Seven killed, 11 wounded as result of Russian missile strikes on Lviv

Due to enemy shelling of humanitarian aid distribution point in Kharkiv, one person killed, six injured

National police: 900 Ukrainians missing, 2,500 killed, 500 illegally imprisoned

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD