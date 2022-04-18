US lawmakers to visit Poland, Germany, India, Nepal, UAE to support Ukraine

A group of U.S. Democratic lawmakers, including four senators and a member of the House of Representatives, will travel to Poland, India, Germany, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates to garner support for Ukraine.

"This strong congressional delegation will have the opportunity to meet with U.S. military leadership and troops in Poland in order to learn how the U.S. can continue to support Ukraine and our NATO allies against Russia's unprovoked and unwarranted war," the lawmakers said in a joint statement, according to The Hill.

"In addition, the delegation will meet with a number of key foreign leaders in Poland, UAE, India, Nepal, and Germany to strengthen ties during this period of heightened global tension," the congressmen said.

Other senators making the trip with Kelly are Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Ed Markey (D-MA), along with Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), the lone House member.