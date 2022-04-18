Facts

12:49 18.04.2022

US lawmakers to visit Poland, Germany, India, Nepal, UAE to support Ukraine

1 min read
US lawmakers to visit Poland, Germany, India, Nepal, UAE to support Ukraine

A group of U.S. Democratic lawmakers, including four senators and a member of the House of Representatives, will travel to Poland, India, Germany, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates to garner support for Ukraine.

"This strong congressional delegation will have the opportunity to meet with U.S. military leadership and troops in Poland in order to learn how the U.S. can continue to support Ukraine and our NATO allies against Russia's unprovoked and unwarranted war," the lawmakers said in a joint statement, according to The Hill.

"In addition, the delegation will meet with a number of key foreign leaders in Poland, UAE, India, Nepal, and Germany to strengthen ties during this period of heightened global tension," the congressmen said.

Other senators making the trip with Kelly are Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Ed Markey (D-MA), along with Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), the lone House member.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

As result of shelling of playgrounds in Kharkiv, two people killed

Medvedchuk appeals to Russian, Ukrainian presidents, requesting to exchange him for defenders of Mariupol

National police: 900 Ukrainians missing, 2,500 killed, 500 illegally imprisoned

Occupants shoot down car with civilians who try to leave Kreminna, four people killed

As result of missile attacks on Lviv, six killed, eight wounded, including child

LATEST

Russia destroys Ukraine's TV, radio infrastructure worth UAH 600 mln over month of war

As result of shelling of playgrounds in Kharkiv, two people killed

Maryanske, Dnipropetrovsk region, invaders fire with prohibited cluster munitions

Podoliak doubts Moscow to agree to Medvedchuk's proposal on his own exchange for defenders, residents of Mariupol

Medvedchuk appeals to Russian, Ukrainian presidents, requesting to exchange him for defenders of Mariupol

Seven killed, 11 wounded as result of Russian missile strikes on Lviv

Due to enemy shelling of humanitarian aid distribution point in Kharkiv, one person killed, six injured

National police: 900 Ukrainians missing, 2,500 killed, 500 illegally imprisoned

On Sunday, Ukrainian military repel 12 attacks, destroy 35 units of enemy equipment

SBI exposes money laundering scheme by Russian general through business partner of Kyva

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD