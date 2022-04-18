Aggressor almost completes creation of offensive grouping in eastern Ukraine

The enemy is completing the creation of an offensive grouping in the eastern part of the country, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation are completing the creation of an offensive grouping in the Eastern Operational Zone. The enemy also does not stop launching missile and bomb strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure," a message posted on Facebook on Monday morning said.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in Volyn and Polissia directions, but is conducting electronic reconnaissance on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

In Siversk direction, the enemy tightly controls sections of the borders. "The engineering equipment of positions in the areas of checkpoints and in the border areas of Briansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation is underway. The involvement of sabotage and reconnaissance groups and missile strikes from the territory of the Russian Federation is not ruled out," the General Staff said.

In Slobozhansky direction, the invaders continue to partially block Kharkiv. In addition, the enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance in force in the areas of the settlements of Zavody, Dmytrivka and Dubrovno, but suffered losses and retreated.

In Donetsk and Tauride directions, the enemy continues shelling the settlements of Seversk and Pokrovske, and also replenishes combat capability. Trying to capture Mariupol, the main efforts of the aggressor concentrated in the areas of settlements Lyman, Kreminna, Popasna and Rubizhne.

The enemy carried out offensive actions in Severodonetsk, Popasna and Zaporizhia directions. It also unsuccessfully tried to gain a foothold in the areas of settlements of Kreminna and Rubizhne. In addition, the invaders stormed Novotoshkivske, Popasna, Avdiyivka and Maryiynka, but also failed.

In Pivdenny Buh direction, the enemy continues to exert a fire influence on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the directions to Mykolaiv and Oleksandrivka.