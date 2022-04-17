Facts

Questionnaire for EU accession completed by Ukraine

The questionnaire on accession to the European Union, which head of the European Commission Ursula von del Leyen handed over to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during her visit to Kyiv on April 9, has been completed, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva said.

"As the president promised to head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, when she visited Ukraine on April 9, the Ukrainian side will fill out a questionnaire. A week has passed today. And today I can state that the document has been completed by the Ukrainian side," Zhovkva said on the air of a nationwide telethon in Sunday.

According to him, after receiving the completed questionnaire, the European Commission will prepare a recommendation on Ukraine's fulfillment of the Copenhagen criteria for joining the EU. Ukraine, in turn, expects to receive the status of a candidate country for EU accession in June this year.

"We expect that the recommendation will be positive, and then the ball will be on the side of the EU member states. In June there will be a meeting of the European Council, where we expect Ukraine to be granted the status of a candidate country for EU membership... Next, accession negotiations should begin. And, when we hold such negotiations, it will be possible to talk about full-fledged membership of Ukraine in the EU," he said.

"We are talking about an accelerated procedure. We cannot afford 10-15-20 years of such negotiations. Negotiations must be held quickly. Ukraine deserves it, and the majority of EU member states support us in this," Zhovkva said.

