Facts

13:00 14.04.2022

Russia tries to use criminals to undermine situation in Odesa – SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized a powerful criminal group in Odessa, which agreed to cooperate with the enemy and wanted to join the occupation authorities in the event of the capture of the city by the occupiers, said spokesperson of the SBU Artem Dekhtiarenko.

"During a large-scale special operation of the SBU and the National Police, leaders and members of criminal groups were detained, among them ‘Emil Varshavsky’ and ‘Paizulaev’ known in criminal circles," Dekhtiarenko said in a video message on the SBU Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, the collaborators kept in touch with representatives of the Russian Federation, reported to them about the situation in the region, and in order to undermine the situation in the city, they terrorized and intimidated the local population.

"According to the SBU, the exposed persons were supposed to hunt law enforcement officers and patriot activists. Some members of the group enlisted in the ranks of the Defense Ministry to collect information about the intentions and positions of the Ukrainian military in Odesa region," the spokesman of the department stressed.

He informed that all members of the group who are citizens of Ukraine have been detained, one of the leaders, who is a foreigner, has been expelled from Ukraine, and another leader of the group, who is abroad, has been banned from entry.

Tags: #odessa #sbu #collaborators
