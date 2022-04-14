Nearly 22,000 Ukrainian teachers move abroad because of war - Shkarlet

Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet says that nearly 22,000 Ukrainian teachers have moved abroad because of the war.

"Today, according to statistics, we are constantly updating it, there are almost 22,000 teachers who have moved outside the territory of Ukraine," Shkarlet said in an interview on the air of the national telethon on Thursday morning.

The minister also noted that today in Ukraine more than ten million people are in the status of temporarily displaced people, of which about 3.5 million people are abroad.

"Approximately 25% of them are children of school age or students. Thus, we have 2.5 million students and schoolchildren who were forced to move," he said.

Shkarlet said that in one way or another all the countries of the European Union help Ukrainian teachers, pupils and students, but he especially noted Greece, France, Poland, the Czech Republic, the Baltic countries, and Slovenia.