Facts

12:17 14.04.2022

Nearly 22,000 Ukrainian teachers move abroad because of war - Shkarlet

1 min read
Nearly 22,000 Ukrainian teachers move abroad because of war - Shkarlet

Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet says that nearly 22,000 Ukrainian teachers have moved abroad because of the war.

"Today, according to statistics, we are constantly updating it, there are almost 22,000 teachers who have moved outside the territory of Ukraine," Shkarlet said in an interview on the air of the national telethon on Thursday morning.

The minister also noted that today in Ukraine more than ten million people are in the status of temporarily displaced people, of which about 3.5 million people are abroad.

"Approximately 25% of them are children of school age or students. Thus, we have 2.5 million students and schoolchildren who were forced to move," he said.

Shkarlet said that in one way or another all the countries of the European Union help Ukrainian teachers, pupils and students, but he especially noted Greece, France, Poland, the Czech Republic, the Baltic countries, and Slovenia.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU expects real GDP to shrink by at least a third in 2022

There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

Russia tries to use criminals to undermine situation in Odesa – SBU

Russia has lost 19,900 troops, 160 aircraft, 753 tanks in Ukraine since Feb 24

Zelensky: Occupiers' feverish activity testifies to their insecurity

LATEST

USA may recognize Russian actions in Ukraine as genocide - media

NBU expects real GDP to shrink by at least a third in 2022

There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

Head of Border Guard Service reports shelling from Russian side in Chernihiv region

Situation in Mykolaiv region stably tense – Kim

Fifty-four invaders killed, eight units of equipment destroyed near Mykolaiv, Kherson

Turkey to follow sanctions against Russia only if approved by UN – Çavuşoğlu

Number of hacker attacks triples in six weeks of war – Special Communications Service

Ukraine elected to three bodies of UN Economic and Social Council – MFA

Russia tries to use criminals to undermine situation in Odesa – SBU

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD