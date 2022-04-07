Russia's membership in UN Human Rights Council suspended - Kuleba

Russia's right to membership in the UN Human Rights Council has been suspended, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Russia's rights of membership in the UN Human Rights Council has just been suspended. War criminals have no place in UN bodies aimed at protecting human rights. Grateful to all member states which supported the relevant UNGA resolution and chose the right side of history," he said on Twitter.

"The resolution has been approved," the UN General Assembly announced after the vote count. Some 93 countries voted in favor of the suspension, 24 voted against, and 58 abstained.

Consideration of this issue was initiated by the United States and a number of other countries. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, in an interview with NPR, expressed the opinion that the exclusion of Russia from the membership of the HRC "would be symbolic," since, according to her, the Russian Federation "did everything possible to, in my opinion, damage the international order and put under threat the values of the UN."

The United States supported this initiative, in particular, in Great Britain. UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss said that Russia "cannot remain a member" of the UN human rights body after the atrocities in Bucha near Kyiv.

