Facts

18:15 07.04.2022

Stoltenberg: Allies ready to provide Ukraine with more military support, understand urgency

1 min read
Stoltenberg: Allies ready to provide Ukraine with more military support, understand urgency

NATO allies are ready to provide Ukraine with more military support and understand the urgency, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

He said there was a clear signal at the meeting that the allies must and are willing to do more, provide more equipment, and that they understand and recognize the urgency... The allies are providing and are willing to do more in terms of military support, Stoltenberg said at a press conference on the results of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Thursday.

Tags: #nato #support #military #stoltenberg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:51 07.04.2022
NATO allies agree to further step up support for Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO allies agree to further step up support for Ukraine - Stoltenberg

15:55 06.04.2022
Vereschuk: Russian side sets condition for exchange of prisoners: military for military, civilians for civilians

Vereschuk: Russian side sets condition for exchange of prisoners: military for military, civilians for civilians

15:29 06.04.2022
Rada proposes to admit foreigners to military service in intelligence agencies during martial law in Ukraine

Rada proposes to admit foreigners to military service in intelligence agencies during martial law in Ukraine

13:49 06.04.2022
NATO allies to discuss further financial, humanitarian and military support for Ukraine - Secretary General

NATO allies to discuss further financial, humanitarian and military support for Ukraine - Secretary General

16:38 05.04.2022
Russia expected to attack eastern and southern Ukraine in coming weeks to create land bridge to occupied Crimea – NATO Secretary General

Russia expected to attack eastern and southern Ukraine in coming weeks to create land bridge to occupied Crimea – NATO Secretary General

15:14 04.04.2022
Ukrainian military tortured in captivity – Ombudsperson

Ukrainian military tortured in captivity – Ombudsperson

18:48 31.03.2022
NATO allies to supply weapons to Ukraine as long as necessary – Stoltenberg

NATO allies to supply weapons to Ukraine as long as necessary – Stoltenberg

17:34 31.03.2022
Australia to provide Ukraine with additional AUD 25 mln military aid

Australia to provide Ukraine with additional AUD 25 mln military aid

16:29 31.03.2022
Stoltenberg on talks in Turkey: As for Russia, one must judge not by words, but by deeds

Stoltenberg on talks in Turkey: As for Russia, one must judge not by words, but by deeds

15:19 30.03.2022
Google launches fund to support Ukrainian startups worth $5 mln

Google launches fund to support Ukrainian startups worth $5 mln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,611 civilians, 2,227 injured - UN

Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

European Parliament President calls for sanctioning all members of Putin's United Russia party

LATEST

Poland demands creation of intl commission to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine – PM

US Senate unanimously supports ban on energy imports from Russia

Head of Turkish diplomacy confirms Ankara's readiness to provide further support to Ukraine – Kuleba

Blinken believes Europe committed to abandoning Russian energy sources

Latvian diplomats resume work in Kyiv

Russia's membership in UN Human Rights Council suspended - Kuleba

Russia continues to regroup troops to attempt offensive in eastern Ukraine

Interior Minister: there will be thousands of missing Ukrainians

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,611 civilians, 2,227 injured - UN

Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD