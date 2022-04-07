Stoltenberg: Allies ready to provide Ukraine with more military support, understand urgency

NATO allies are ready to provide Ukraine with more military support and understand the urgency, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

He said there was a clear signal at the meeting that the allies must and are willing to do more, provide more equipment, and that they understand and recognize the urgency... The allies are providing and are willing to do more in terms of military support, Stoltenberg said at a press conference on the results of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Thursday.